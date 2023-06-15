MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former FedEx employee is being accused of beating up her supervisor after being fired.

According to officials, on May 23 at 11:00 a.m., Memphis Police officers were called to a FedEx Hub in South Memphis where FedEx security informed them that Natalia Ford attacked her supervisor.

Reports say that Ford had just gotten fired for insubordination before running to her supervisor and yelling, “You got me fired,” and hitting her.

A witness attempted to get Ford off of the victim as she tried to cover her face and backed into a corner, reports say. Ford punched over the witness, hitting the victim in the head three to five times.

The victim was able to use her radio to call security, who came and grabbed Ford off of her, according to reports.

On May 26, investigators say the victim gave a video-recorded statement saying after Ford was fired she ran up to her and punched her in the mouth, busting both her top and bottom lip.

The victim positively identified Ford as the person who assaulted her in a six-person lineup. Ford is charged with Assault Misdemeanor and Assault-Bodily Harm.