MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis will be the second city in the country to host the Department of Justice’s Violent Crime Initiative, as federal law enforcement officials surge resources and expertise to help stem a rising tide of violent crime.

VCI, a data-driven initiative, will bring seven criminal prosecutors, including experts in violent crime and RICO prosecutors, to the city. That’s in addition to dedicated ATF and FBI and Memphis Police forensics investigators.

“Together, this strong team of trained investigators will take on the worst of the worst offenders driving the violence in this beautiful city,” said Nicole Argentieri, acting Assistant Attorney General with USDOJ’s criminal division.

Argentieri said violent crime in Memphis is on the rise, reaching a 17-year high this year.

Most of that crime is driven by a small number of offenders and gangs, U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz said.

“Memphis, like many areas of the country, is reeling from gun violence,” Ritz said. “I know that Memphians are sick and tired of gun violence. I am too.”

Ritz referenced the recent shooting deaths of a teenager in Frayser, and of a St. Jude researcher shot in front of his family while on a walk downtown.

Memphis broke another record for homicides on Nov. 20, with 352 reported so far this year.

The epidemic of violence is affecting us all, Ritz said, changing where we choose to live and shop.

The U.S. Department of Justice, ATF officials, local law enforcement and U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee held a press conference Tuesday to make the announcement.

The DOJ announced a similar Violent Crime initiative in Houston in late 2022. That initiative has prosecuted more than 50 gang members, Argentieri said.

“We will meet this challenge together and make this community safer for its residents,” she said.

This story will be updated.