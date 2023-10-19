MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development confirmed with the NewsChannel 3 Investigators that workers conducted an inspection at Serenity Towers in early October.

Federal housing regulators are taking a closer look at the conditions at the complex but have yet to release the results of the inspection.

The taxpayer-funded senior high-rise was last inspected in July of 2022 when it barely passed with a score of 62.

During that time, inspectors found nearly 30 health and safety deficiencies.

This latest HUD visit comes as complaints continue to mount at the complex. Seniors at Serenity Towers have gone without hot water, working elevators, and air conditioning several times this year.

The WREG Investigators recently exposed that Serenity’s elevator vendor had suspended service at the building because the bill hadn’t been paid.

Code enforcement officers have cited the owners for multiple code violations for those problems.

Attorneys for the company are due back in Shelby County Environmental Court on October 31.