MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The photos below are a growing gallery of images detailing storm damage from February 3, 2022.



A fallen tree was spotted on Central near Anderson early Thursday morning. An elderly man ran into the tree, but no one was severely injured.



If you have an image you’d like to share, reach out to us on social media or send us an email.

Turrell, AR sleet packed on 155 N with a steady freezing rain/sleet mixture and fierce North winds. From Wendy Nations



Photos from WREG

Photos from WREG

Jefferson Ave between Tucker and Rembert from WREG producer Chris Green



Photos courtesy of viewer Sherry B Sanders from West Memphis, Arkansas.

Photos courtesy of viewer Sherry B Sanders from West Memphis, Arkansas.

Photos courtesy of viewer Sherry B Sanders from West Memphis, Arkansas.

Photos courtesy of viewer Sherry B Sanders from West Memphis, Arkansas.

Photos courtesy of viewer Sherry B Sanders from West Memphis, Arkansas.

18 Wheeler lost control and jackknifed along 140 E and 155 E in Arkansas

18 Wheeler lost control and jackknifed along 140 E and 155 E in Arkansas

ARDOT snow plow near Parkin, AR