MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of trees and limbs are down across the Mid-South. In East Memphis, trees were uprooted at the base, branches snapped like peas, and limbs dangled like earrings.

Trees and limbs were scattered all across Walnut Grove Road on Friday. People in the area say no one was seriously hurt, but damage was extensive.

“It’s crazy. It all started in the morning we kept hearing pops that sounded like bombs going off,” said Madelyn Gray, who lives on Walnut Grove.

Neighbors tell me their community looks like a war zone. @3onyourside #memwx pic.twitter.com/CN0PdM0t8l — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) February 4, 2022

Some like Andrew and Zaneta Ivy Bailey, who had a tree uprooted in their yard on Walnut Grove near Highland, compared it to the devastating ice storm of 1994.

“We look at the pictures back in ’94 and we was just speaking about that,” they said. “It’s starting to look like ’94 on Walnut Grove.”

The couple said they experienced some scary moments Thursday when they came out to see the tree in their front yard uprooted and blocking two lanes of traffic.

“We think about our lives and we’re just very thankful for that, because it could have been a tragedy had it went the other way,” they said. “It could have split the house in half.”

Walnut Grove is a heavily travelled road. A neighbor said someone crashed right into the tree. Luckily, she said, a few good Samaritans came by to partially clear the road.

The City of Memphis reported more than 300 downed trees blocking roadways; around 100 had been cleared Friday.

Roads are in good condition. Public Works Director Robert Knecht says there are more than 20 crews working around the clock around with more on the way.

“We are expecting to hopefully focus on tree removal to get these trees out of the right of way, so that public services, emergency services and utility crews can get in to these areas,” Knecht said. “Hopefully by Saturday or Sunday we should have all of the street trees removed.”

The city does not remove trees from private property. The city says it’s partnering with MLGW and bringing in contracted crews to help remove trees from public roadways.

“It’s a mess, we just have to get through it,” Gray said.