BARTLETT, Tenn. — Residents of a quiet Bartlett neighborhood woke up to loud noise Friday morning.

When they came outside to see what was happening, they saw vehicles and men with guns surrounding a house on Wasser Cove.

Tire marks were left on the ground, the result of an FBI armored vehicle driving through the grass.

The FBI has not responded for comment, so we don’t know the exact details of why they were there, but we spoke with a neighbor who witnessed it all.

He says he was woken up around 7:30 by several flash bangs going off at his neighbo’rs house. When he looked outside, he saw several officials in military-style gear with guns drawn, making their way toward the house next door.

The neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous for safety reasons, says the whole thing was terrifying.

“I looked in my cameras and I seen the big rut in my yard, so I went outside and they said, ‘Get back in your house!’ So I went back in and next thing I know, they’re coming up here telling me that they got who they wanted,” the neighbor said.

We also knocked on the door of the home where this all happened, but no one answered. Later on, we saw two people step outside for a moment.

We’ve reached out to the FBI for more information, and are still waiting for a response.