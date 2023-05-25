MEMPHIS, Tenn.— The FBI served a search warrant Thursday at a house owned by Memphis City Council member Edmund Ford Sr. and listed as the address of County Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr.

FBI spokesperson Joel Siskovic confirmed the bureau had served a search warrant at 917 Summer Shade Lane at 6 a.m. Thursday. The home is in Whitehaven, near Graceland.

Shelby County property records show the house is owned by Edmund and Myrna Ford. Campaign finance documents show his son listed that address on recent campaign forms.

Ford Sr. serves as District 6 representative on city council. Ford Jr. is District 9 commissioner on the Shelby County Commission.

The FBI has not said what, or who, the search was related to.

This story will be updated.