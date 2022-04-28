MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We have new details Thursday about a controversial arrest that was caught on camera in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Andre Burton says he was beaten by Senatobia police officers last week. And now, WREG has obtained the incident report from the Tate County Sheriff’s Office.

In the report, Burton said he believes Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler was one of three officers that assaulted him.

WREG obtained a copy of Senatobia Housing Authority surveillance video showing Burton walking down Hudson Street and the violent encounter with Senatobia police.

“So when he seen me, he said hey come here, and that’s when I walked up to him and complied, he put my arm behind my back and that’s when he started attacking me,” Burton said.

We spoke with Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler by phone Thursday afternoon.

“I think that our officers responded to a situation and they responded based on their training and experience and as I said on Facebook, one of the best ways to avoid any type of situation like this is to comply with the police officer commands,” Chief Chandler said.

We have learned Burton isn’t the only one taking matters a step further.

“We have been in contact with his patrol officer and basically leading from this incident and looking into getting his parole violated,” Chief Chandler said.

We also learned Thursday the surveillance video and incident report are now in the hands of the FBI.