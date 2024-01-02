FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A teacher at Fayette Ware High School charged with five counts of solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor is out on bond Tuesday.

Frankland Strickland, who was once named Teacher of the Year at the school, posted a $100,000 bond and now awaits his next court appearance.

According to court documents, a parent reported her teenaged son with autism had been allegedly receiving sexually explicit messages from Strickland during the first few days of the school year.

Strickland allegedly asked the teen to open an Instagram account, after which he reportedly invited the teen to join a group chat with three other juveniles from Fayette Ware High School. Their ages were 15 and 17.

Investigators say they were able to access Strickland’s Instagram account and found explicit messages between the teacher and the youngsters.

In December investigators served Strickland with a search warrant at the high school, seizing his cell phone and lap top.

Further investigation revealed more sexually explicit content including five images of nude minors engaging in sexual acts.

Fayette County Schools said Strickland has been indefinitely suspended pending completion of the investigation. Strickland is scheduled to appear for his arraignment Thursday.