FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Fayette County Public Schools says schools will dismiss early Thursday and Friday due to concerns about student safety as temperatures continue to rise.

The National Weather Service is projecting a heat index range of 104 – 110 Thursday and Friday afternoon. The district said they are “extremely concerned about the safety of our students who have long bus rides home.”

Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School, Jefferson Innovative Learning Center, and East Junior High will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Buckley-Carpenter Elementary, LaGrange-Moscow Elementary, Oakland Elementary , Southwest Elementary, and West Junior High will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be no after school care at Beyond the Bell or YCare on those days.