MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is behind bars after his father turned him in for shooting someone in the head in Berclair, police say.

According to police, David Asua is responsible for shooting victim Jesus Lopez in the head at an Autozone on Summer on Saturday.

Police say Lopez was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

When officers arrived at the scene, a witness said he spotted a suspect fleeing in a white truck. A silver Chevrolet SUV was also seen leaving the scene at the time of the shooting.

When police located the SUV, the driver identified Asua as the shooter in the incident.

Moments later, the father of Asua arrived at the Autozone to tell police his son was responsible for the shooting. The father stated Asua came home panicking as he packed clothes and then fled the scene.

After locating Asua, the father brought his son to officers at the Autozone located at 4394 Summer Avenue.

Asua was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

His bond is set at $150,000.