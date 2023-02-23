MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he reportedly went to an elementary school and threatened to beat up two teachers, Memphis Police say.

On February 13, two Westhaven Elementary School teachers told police that James Kerrigan threatened them both. According to reports, Kerrigan came to the front door after dismissal and was let in.

Kerrigan accused one of the teachers of embarrassing his daughter earlier in the day. He allegedly got in the teacher’s personal space, put his finger in their face, and said, “I’ll beat your [expletive]” and “Blow you up.”

Another teacher tried to stop the incident, and Kerrigan threatened to assault them and blow them up as well, police say. Eventually, other staff members were able to calm Kerrigan down.

Kerrigan was charged with two counts of assault-bodily harm. He is set to appear in court Thursday morning.