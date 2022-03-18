MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son duo was arrested Thursday after police say they were running a chop shop in South Memphis.

Auto Theft Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 2700 block of Frisco Thursday.

Michael Lusk Sr., 55, told police he owns the property and all the vehicles on it. He said he strips the vehicles and uses the parts in other vehicles he sells.

Court documents say when officers searched the property, they found oil and different stripped vehicle engines, transmissions, and other vehicle accessories stashed around the backyard.

Police say these were all indicators of a chop shop.

Court documents say police found two stripped Infiniti transmissions and also a stripped black Infiniti door. Police say the parts belonged to three cars reported stolen last year.

As officers conducted their investigation, Lusk’s son – Michael Lusk Jr – pulled up in a black Infiniti.

MPD discovered that the car was stolen after seeing the VIN plate and sticker were altered.

Lusk Sr. is charged with three counts of theft, violation of chop shop law, and alteration of a motor vehicle serial number. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

His son, Michael Lusk Jr. is charged with alteration of a motor vehicle serial number, falsifying auto titles, and one count of theft. He is held on a $20,000 bond.