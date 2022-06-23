MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The father of a four-year-old boy killed in an apparent accidental shooting in Germantown Wednesday was charged with 15 counts of attempted first-degree murder in 2020.

Jerry Anderson was released from jail on a $250,000 bond and is still waiting to go on trial.

Police say, Anderson, his brother, and two others opened fire on a house in the 1500 block of Mclemore, came back a few hours later, and shot it up again.

Jerry Anderson

Eighteen people were either inside the home or on the front porch at the time. Three people were wounded, including a 70-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl.

“I heard the noise, and the bullet hit me,” said Lola Bolden. “When it hit me, I fell. My great grandbaby ran to me.”

Bolden said the shooters were after a boy who didn’t live at the home. She said a bullet hit an artery and broke a bone in her leg.

“I’m very blessed to be here. If you had seen the blood coming out of my leg,” she said, “Even the paramedics said I was lucky that I didn’t bleed out,”

Bolden was shocked to learn one of her accused shooters, Jerry Anderson, was the father of the child who died in the shooting at a Germantown home.

Tre’ Anderson

“We were just saying he’s on Facebook with his son enjoying himself and my grandbaby still has to have a second surgery,” Bolden said. “As a mother and a grandmother, it hurts. It’s senseless killing.

Relatives have identified the boy killed as Tre’ Anderson. They said he was with his father when he was shot.

Police said it does not appear the shooting was an intentional act but have not said if anyone will be charged.

Tre’s maternal grandmother said the family is hurting, and they just want answers.

Court records show that Anderson was also arrested in 2020 for domestic assault. He was accused of hitting Tre’s mother, but the case was dismissed.

Bolden doesn’t think Anderson should be allowed to have a gun in his home.

“Ma’am. He should not,” said Bolden.

Germantown police said they are still waiting on an autopsy report from the Shelby County Medical Examiner, and the investigation is still an active and ongoing case.