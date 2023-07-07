MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is demanding justice after 19-year-old Jason Andrews Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night.

The recent high school graduate was heading to work on a motor scooter Thursday night, along West Mitchell Road, when someone hit him and kept going.

Jason Andrews Jr.

“It’s too much, this too much for me,” Andrews’ father, Jason Andrews Sr. said. “I don’t deserve to go through this right here. I don’t deserve to bury my child right now. I don’t suppose to do this. I’m supposed to have my baby here.”

Andrews was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died. The driver is believed to have been possibly driving a metallic color Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima.

“They left him. They left my baby, in the middle of the road, they didn’t even stop, didn’t even care,” Andrews Sr. said.

As the search continues and balloons fill the sky in honor of the life lost, a family is left hoping someone will do the right thing.

“I just want justice for my baby, that’s all I want,” Andrews Sr. said. “I want somebody to answer for this. I deserve it, my family deserves it, his sister deserves it. All of them deserve answers.”

Investigators believe the vehicle involved has damage to the front. If you know anything you’re encouraged to contact Memphis Police Department.