MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is being charged after allegedly beating the mother of his child and taking their baby.

According to officials, on June 5 around 4:44 a.m., the victim reported to Memphis Police that she was assaulted by the father of her child, Devin Holden, in their Whitehaven home.

Reports say after the victim woke up to Holden choking her and threatening to kill her if she did not unlock her cell phone, he then hit her in the head with a gun.

The suspect left their home and took their one-year-old daughter with him, reports say, and the victim was able to run to her friend’s house and call the police.

She sustained injuries to her left leg in the process while running when she fell, according to reports.

The victim was then able to pick up their daughter from the Raines police station where Holden had dropped her off.

Officers took photos of the leg injury that left a cut and she was able to give a written statement about the incident at the police station downtown.

The victim positively identified Holden through a photo as the person responsible for assaulting her.

Holden is being charged with Aggravated Assault.