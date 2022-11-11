MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a man accused of stabbing five people died at 201 Poplar.

A week after the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed his identity as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell.

WREG previously saw Isabell in court back in April, days after investigators say he stabbed five people inside a home along Hubert Avenue.

Among the people who died were Isabell’s sister and nephew.

Hours after the deadly attack, WREG spoke with a relative of Isabell who informed us that he had battled mental health issues.

“He’s just got a problem. He’s got a problem,” the relative said. “Everybody tried to help him. Everybody in the family helped him.”

Seven months after being taken into custody on murder charges, his time at 201 Poplar came to end last week when investigators say he was found dead.

An official cause of death has not been released at this time.

WREG is still working to learn more about his death, along with the total number of inmates who have died this year.