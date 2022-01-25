MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly shooting struck out at a gas station in the airport area overnight Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident on the 3400 block of Lamar at Marathon Gas Station around 2:30 a.m.

In a surveillance video, a group of men stood outside the gas station with another man sitting in a SUV beside them. A black car then drove up and immediately started firing at the men before driving off.

The man outside of the SUV collapsed to the ground while the vehicle beside him slowly began to pull forward near a gas pump. A man then got out of the SUV and ran into the store for help. According to witnesses, that man was also injured.

One man died during the shooting.

Bullet holes covered the front window of the gas station. The SUV was struck multiple times with most of the bullet holes going through the windshield and hood of the vehicle. Witnesses told us that more than 60 shots were fired.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting, but people living nearby said it’s senseless.

“It’s too much crime going on out here,” nearby resident L.C. Thomas said. “I stay in the house. It’s too much going on.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH.