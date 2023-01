MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a hit-and-run off the 4900 block of Third Street in Southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but she did not survive her injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.