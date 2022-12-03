MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following an early morning fire in Covington Saturday.

Deputies and the Covington Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Highway 59 West.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley confirmed that one person died in the fire. He also said that the Tipton County Medical Examiner’s Office was on the scene investigating.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sheriff Beasley also said that the American Red Cross has been contacted to support the family.