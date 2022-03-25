MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is sounding the alarm about the number of deadly crashes out on our roads. They are taking a different approach to get the message across.

One person was killed, and three others injured in a crash Friday morning, which has become a common sight across Shelby County.

With wreckage stretched across the intersection of Raines and McCain Road, it’s a sobering reminder to drivers like George Thomas.

“It’s kind of dangerous now. People drive all kind of ways now,” Thomas said.

At least 64 people have died in car accidents in Shelby County so far this year, which the Tennessee Highway Safety Office says is the most in the state.

Karla Lipford is West Tennessee’s law enforcement liaison for THSO. She says the majority of accidents are linked to reckless driving.

Data from the state shows since 2019 fatal accidents have increased in Shelby County. In 2019 there were 155 fatalities and in 2021 that number increased to 256.

“These numbers have names. These are family members, these loved one that’s lost their life,” Lipford said. “My goal is to help get these numbers in Shelby County by any means necessary.”

Among the initiatives Lipford help implement was partnering with TDOT to display the number of fatal accidents year-to-date. They haven’t done it in a few years, but Lipford says it time to bring it back given the trajectory Shelby County is on.

“We decided to go back now and start putting the numbers up so when people drive, they can actually see people are dying on our roadways and you need to slow down. You need to put your phone down so that’s why we decided to put them back up,” she said.

Drivers like George Thomas hope this initiative pays off to prevent a repeat of what he saw this morning.

“They need to slow down. They be going so fast, they don’t take their time no more. Everybody be in a hurry,” Thomas said.

Along with this digital campaign, THSO is rolling out a distracted driving campaign next month. Once details are available, we will let you know.