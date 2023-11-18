MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a crash on I-55 in Panola County on Thursday, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

At 8:44 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

Reports say that 53-year-old Tracie Holmes of Brandon, Miss., was traveling north in a 2002 Ford Ranger when she crossed the median and crashed into a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south.

Holmes reportedly died from her injures.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.