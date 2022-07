MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck on Wednesday morning off Lamar and Knight Arnold after a driver hit a car and fled the scene.

Police said that a hit-and-run driver struck a 2003 Nissan Altima and drove off. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One, but he did not survive his injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.