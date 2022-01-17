MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in an apartment fire in Northeast Memphis on Monday morning.

The fire happened just before 5 a.m. at the Deerfield apartments near Raleigh Lagrange and Sycamore View.

MFD said the fire only burned one apartment unit and did not spread to others.

According to fire officials, it’s believed the fire started in the backroom of the apartment unit. It’s also where they say the man was found dead.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was due to an improper use of smoking materials in the bedroom area.

Lieutenant Hunter Smith with the fire department said it’s still unclear if the man had a working smoke alarm in his apartment, but he said it was a working alarm in a neighbor’s apartment that may have saved the life of the other residents.

“Smoke detectors save lives. Safety is no accident. They were made to protect people and that’s exactly what they do and that’s exactly what happened here,” Smith said.

Fire officials say the exact cause of death is under investigation.

WREG will update this page when more information is released.