Stacker has compiled a list of the fastest growing counties in Mississippi using data from U.S. Census Bureau.

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

50. Covington County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,217

— #2,618 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.2%

— #46 among counties in Mississippi, #2,498 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 18,340

— #49 largest county in Mississippi, #1,904 largest county nationwide

49. Clarke County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,193

— #2,607 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.1%

— #47 among counties in Mississippi, #2,613 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 15,615

— #56 largest county in Mississippi, #2,055 largest county nationwide

48. Wayne County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,192

— #2,606 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.7%

— #40 among counties in Mississippi, #2,410 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 19,779

— #46 largest county in Mississippi, #1,828 largest county nationwide

47. Copiah County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,153

— #2,582 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.9%

— #34 among counties in Mississippi, #2,154 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 28,368

— #29 largest county in Mississippi, #1,477 largest county nationwide

46. Tunica County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,035

— #2,521 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.6%

— #60 among counties in Mississippi, #2,824 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 9,782

— #71 largest county in Mississippi, #2,430 largest county nationwide

45. Jasper County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,016

— #2,511 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.8%

— #43 among counties in Mississippi, #2,432 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 16,367

— #55 largest county in Mississippi, #2,012 largest county nationwide

44. Benton County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,006

— #2,505 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -11.6%

— #66 among counties in Mississippi, #2,931 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 7,646

— #78 largest county in Mississippi, #2,605 largest county nationwide

43. Lawrence County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,000

— #2,501 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.7%

— #49 among counties in Mississippi, #2,663 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 12,016

— #64 largest county in Mississippi, #2,280 largest county nationwide

42. Sharkey County

2010 to 2020 population change: -997

— #2,497 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -20.8%

— #80 among counties in Mississippi, #3,117 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 3,800

— #81 largest county in Mississippi, #2,901 largest county nationwide

41. Claiborne County

2010 to 2020 population change: -793

— #2,399 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.0%

— #50 among counties in Mississippi, #2,694 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 9,135

— #72 largest county in Mississippi, #2,480 largest county nationwide

40. Perry County

2010 to 2020 population change: -732

— #2,359 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.0%

— #45 among counties in Mississippi, #2,454 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 11,511

— #65 largest county in Mississippi, #2,316 largest county nationwide

39. Jefferson County

2010 to 2020 population change: -710

— #2,339 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.9%

— #58 among counties in Mississippi, #2,767 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 7,260

— #79 largest county in Mississippi, #2,640 largest county nationwide

38. Tishomingo County

2010 to 2020 population change: -685

— #2,314 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.5%

— #33 among counties in Mississippi, #2,091 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 18,850

— #47 largest county in Mississippi, #1,879 largest county nationwide

37. Carroll County

2010 to 2020 population change: -610

— #2,263 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.8%

— #41 among counties in Mississippi, #2,419 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 9,998

— #68 largest county in Mississippi, #2,411 largest county nationwide

36. Lowndes County

2010 to 2020 population change: -603

— #2,257 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.0%

— #24 among counties in Mississippi, #1,724 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 58,879

— #12 largest county in Mississippi, #885 largest county nationwide

35. Amite County

2010 to 2020 population change: -598

— #2,250 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.5%

— #35 among counties in Mississippi, #2,228 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 12,720

— #61 largest county in Mississippi, #2,227 largest county nationwide

34. Chickasaw County

2010 to 2020 population change: -583

— #2,238 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.3%

— #31 among counties in Mississippi, #2,056 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 17,106

— #53 largest county in Mississippi, #1,963 largest county nationwide

33. Issaquena County

2010 to 2020 population change: -555

— #2,217 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -29.3%

— #82 among counties in Mississippi, #3,138 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 1,338

— #82 largest county in Mississippi, #3,090 largest county nationwide

32. Grenada County

2010 to 2020 population change: -540

— #2,205 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.4%

— #28 among counties in Mississippi, #1,938 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 21,629

— #42 largest county in Mississippi, #1,728 largest county nationwide

31. Newton County

2010 to 2020 population change: -537

— #2,203 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.5%

— #29 among counties in Mississippi, #1,940 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 21,291

— #44 largest county in Mississippi, #1,750 largest county nationwide

30. Greene County

2010 to 2020 population change: -479

— #2,149 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.4%

— #32 among counties in Mississippi, #2,084 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 13,530

— #59 largest county in Mississippi, #2,184 largest county nationwide

29. Neshoba County

2010 to 2020 population change: -458

— #2,128 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.6%

— #25 among counties in Mississippi, #1,797 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 29,087

— #28 largest county in Mississippi, #1,453 largest county nationwide

28. Franklin County

2010 to 2020 population change: -455

— #2,125 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.6%

— #39 among counties in Mississippi, #2,393 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 7,675

— #77 largest county in Mississippi, #2,601 largest county nationwide

27. Choctaw County

2010 to 2020 population change: -434

— #2,103 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.0%

— #37 among counties in Mississippi, #2,302 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 8,246

— #75 largest county in Mississippi, #2,561 largest county nationwide

26. Prentiss County

2010 to 2020 population change: -403

— #2,061 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.6%

— #26 among counties in Mississippi, #1,802 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 25,008

— #37 largest county in Mississippi, #1,601 largest county nationwide

25. Yalobusha County

2010 to 2020 population change: -388

— #2,043 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.0%

— #30 among counties in Mississippi, #2,017 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 12,481

— #63 largest county in Mississippi, #2,241 largest county nationwide

24. Webster County

2010 to 2020 population change: -213

— #1,836 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.1%

— #27 among counties in Mississippi, #1,889 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 9,926

— #69 largest county in Mississippi, #2,415 largest county nationwide

23. Scott County

2010 to 2020 population change: -190

— #1,799 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.7%

— #22 among counties in Mississippi, #1,669 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 27,990

— #32 largest county in Mississippi, #1,497 largest county nationwide

22. Tippah County

2010 to 2020 population change: -178

— #1,785 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.8%

— #23 among counties in Mississippi, #1,690 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 21,815

— #41 largest county in Mississippi, #1,722 largest county nationwide

21. Tate County

2010 to 2020 population change: -134

— #1,734 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.5%

— #21 among counties in Mississippi, #1,642 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 28,064

— #31 largest county in Mississippi, #1,494 largest county nationwide

20. Pike County

2010 to 2020 population change: 40

— #1,512 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

— #20 among counties in Mississippi, #1,550 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 40,324

— #19 largest county in Mississippi, #1,180 largest county nationwide

19. Jones County

2010 to 2020 population change: 102

— #1,464 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.2%

— #19 among counties in Mississippi, #1,540 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 67,246

— #10 largest county in Mississippi, #797 largest county nationwide

18. Pearl River County

2010 to 2020 population change: 222

— #1,387 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

— #18 among counties in Mississippi, #1,510 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 56,145

— #13 largest county in Mississippi, #919 largest county nationwide

17. Lincoln County

2010 to 2020 population change: 285

— #1,338 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

— #17 among counties in Mississippi, #1,452 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 34,907

— #20 largest county in Mississippi, #1,302 largest county nationwide

16. Itawamba County

2010 to 2020 population change: 534

— #1,218 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #16 among counties in Mississippi, #1,248 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 23,863

— #40 largest county in Mississippi, #1,643 largest county nationwide

15. Union County

2010 to 2020 population change: 855

— #1,119 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%

— #14 among counties in Mississippi, #1,129 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 27,777

— #33 largest county in Mississippi, #1,506 largest county nationwide

14. Stone County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,410

— #995 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%

— #10 among counties in Mississippi, #666 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 18,333

— #50 largest county in Mississippi, #1,905 largest county nationwide

13. Pontotoc County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,661

— #949 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.6%

— #11 among counties in Mississippi, #877 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 31,184

— #25 largest county in Mississippi, #1,394 largest county nationwide

12. Lee County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,897

— #919 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #15 among counties in Mississippi, #1,242 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 83,343

— #7 largest county in Mississippi, #690 largest county nationwide

11. George County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,289

— #856 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.4%

— #8 among counties in Mississippi, #536 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 24,350

— #39 largest county in Mississippi, #1,633 largest county nationwide

10. Hancock County

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,645

— #716 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.6%

— #9 among counties in Mississippi, #643 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 46,053

— #16 largest county in Mississippi, #1,054 largest county nationwide

9. Forrest County

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,868

— #699 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.2%

— #12 among counties in Mississippi, #912 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 78,158

— #8 largest county in Mississippi, #724 largest county nationwide

8. Oktibbeha County

2010 to 2020 population change: 5,259

— #615 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.3%

— #7 among counties in Mississippi, #479 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 51,788

— #15 largest county in Mississippi, #970 largest county nationwide

7. Jackson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 6,170

— #582 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.5%

— #13 among counties in Mississippi, #981 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 143,252

— #5 largest county in Mississippi, #462 largest county nationwide

6. Lafayette County

2010 to 2020 population change: 9,954

— #481 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.7%

— #2 among counties in Mississippi, #157 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 55,813

— #14 largest county in Mississippi, #921 largest county nationwide

5. Lamar County

2010 to 2020 population change: 11,663

— #442 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.2%

— #1 among counties in Mississippi, #149 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 64,222

— #11 largest county in Mississippi, #839 largest county nationwide

4. Madison County

2010 to 2020 population change: 17,158

— #356 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.7%

— #4 among counties in Mississippi, #215 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 109,145

— #6 largest county in Mississippi, #562 largest county nationwide

3. Rankin County

2010 to 2020 population change: 18,508

— #343 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.4%

— #6 among counties in Mississippi, #374 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 157,031

— #4 largest county in Mississippi, #430 largest county nationwide

2. Harrison County

2010 to 2020 population change: 26,830

— #269 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.8%

— #5 among counties in Mississippi, #324 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 208,621

— #2 largest county in Mississippi, #327 largest county nationwide

1. DeSoto County

2010 to 2020 population change: 30,599

— #246 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.8%

— #3 among counties in Mississippi, #194 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 185,314

— #3 largest county in Mississippi, #361 largest county nationwide