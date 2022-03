MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted by police for breaking into Little Caesars Pizza Monday on Austin Peay Highway.

MPD said the suspect entered the business through the drive thru window and took money.

The suspect is also believed to be the same person who burglarized Popeye’s Chicken, Church’s Chicken and Jr.’s Fish and Chicken restaurants.

He was last seen driving a grey four-door sedan that police believe to be a Volvo.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.