MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans are sending well wishes to Lisa Marie Presley after she suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, on Thursday, according to CBS.

Reports say paramedics had to perform CPR on Lisa Marie, who is now on life support and in a medically induced coma.

Four days ago, Lisa Marie was at her childhood home, Graceland, celebrating her late father’s birthday. She cut a cake, signed autographs, and took photos with fans– which is why Thursday’s news hits especially close to home.

Fans are devastated, hoping for a good outcome and appreciating the mark she’s made on our community.

“I think Lisa Maria has just been this big light in showing the good in Elvis and what he’s brought and especially his history in Memphis. It’s just so disappointing to hear that she’s been rushed to the hospital, especially given that she was just here for his celebration and his birthday,” said Jazmin Barrintos of Memphis.

Pricilla Presley rushed to the hospital to be by her daughter’s side. She posted a message on Twitter saying:

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

