MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is two days away but fans are prepping for the big weekend now.

Michael Adrian-Davis is the morning radio show host for 88.5 The Voice of MSCS. As he prepares listeners for their morning commute, he’s also preparing himself for the weekend ahead.

Davis is a 1988 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. For the first time, the Golden Lions will be taking on the Tennessee Tigers at this weekend’s 34th annual Southern Heritage Classic.

“I’ve been coming to the classic for a long time as a lifelong Memphian,” Davis said. “This time it just has so much meaning. It just has so much umph.”

UAPB is replacing Jackson State University. The TSU and JSU rivalry dates back 29 years.

Southern Heritage Classic Founder Fred Jones admits there may be a slightly smaller turnout but says it will not change the quality of the production.

Fans of the classic say while they’ll miss seeing the white and blue, they wish a warm welcome to the black and gold.

Tailgating doesn’t officially start until Saturday morning, but for some folks, the setup process starts a little bit earlier.

“We’re from Mississippi. So, no matter what Mississippi will always be our team,” said TSU fan Kenny Dorsey. “But now we live in Tennessee. We’ll be Tennessee.”

Davis says his fellow alumni are excited to show the city of Memphis what UAPB has to bring to the field.

“Memphis is going to see an array of people that come from all walks of life that will be here and ready to spend money and to make this weekend really great,” Davis said.

Tickets for the game are still on sale. You can click here for a full list of events.