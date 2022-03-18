MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The makeshift memorial to honor slain rapper Young Dolph is finally starting to slowly come down.

Just weeks ago, the memorial was filled with tributes to Young Dolph. While items are ​disappearing, fans say his legacy lives on.

The walls outside of Makeda’s Cookies may be bare with only posters remaining, but the hearts of Young Dolph fans are still filled with emotion.

“It’s gone hurt a lot of people because this is where he passed,” Young said.

An autopsy released this week says the 36-year-old rap star, whose real name was Adolph Thorton Jr., suffered from 22 gunshot wounds when two men opened fire while he was inside the cookie shop back in November.

With the words “Dolph Land” spray painted in blue letters and a “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” billboard still hanging above, the site continues to draw crowds.

Fans like Jasmine Edwards from New York say the memorial connects them to Dolph.

“I’m a huge fan of Young Dolph. I feel like it’s a tragedy what happened to him,” Edwards said.

Mario Young walks along Airways and passes by the memorial daily.

“He was a great guy. He always gave back. The day they took his life he was giving out turkeys the next day. That’s sad,” he said.

Property owner Lloyd White said since he announced he would take down the memorial, it’s been gradually disappearing.

With Makeda’s announcing it will not return to this location, fans are wondering what’s next for the building and plans to keep the memory of Dolph alive.

The property owner has not shared any future plans. We have reached out to Young Dolph’s team to learn if a permanent memorial is in the works.