MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together Saturday in the University District to remember the life of a teenager killed last month.

Jacobi Price, 19, was found shot to death and found dead in the middle of Carnes Avenue.

His family said someone shot him multiple times and threw him out of the car into the roadway. He was found by a neighbor and pronounced dead at the scene.

A month after the shooting no one has been arrested. The hardest thing for his family is waiting for justice to be served.

Family and friends hold a vigil for Jacobi Price on Carnes Avenue.

MPD says the suspect was seen driving a dark color sedan. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Price’s family and Crime Stoppers are offering a $4,500 cash reward leading to the arrest of a suspect.