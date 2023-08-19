TUNICA CO., Miss. — A Tunica family finally has answers years after their loved one disappeared in Memphis.

Lulu Pollard is giving an emotional plea to find out what happened to her son, David Pollard.

“All I want to do is find out what happened, oh Jesus,” she said.

She was too emotional to talk to WREG, but other family members say David was always there to offer a smile.

“He made you laugh every time he came around, you gonna get a laugh out of him. He made me laugh all the time,” said David’s nephew Justin Pollard.

Memphis Police say Pollard was reported missing back in May of 2021 in the area of New Willow Road in East Memphis. Family members say it wasn’t unusual for him to go off the grid for a few months at a time, but he always came back.

“Once it past a certain amount of months that he didn’t come around and we didn’t see him, then we started wondering like, ‘Where is he?’ We have not seen him.’ And we knew something was wrong,” Justin said.

Police say they found his body in Westwood in April of 2022 but he was only positively identified last week. Family members say this is the first they heard about Pollard’s whereabouts.

“We checked every morgue, and when we checked, they said, ‘We don’t have a David Pollard.’ So basically he was a John Doe,” Justin said. “He didn’t have no ID, no anything on him.”

They now have closure, knowing they can finally lay him to rest, but they still seek justice. Police say this was a homicide, but they don’t know who is responsible.

“Don’t think y’all gonna get away,” said David’s brother Derek Pollard. “We gonna get justice served.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.