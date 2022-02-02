MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis family is not losing hope as they search from Whitehaven to Cordova and back to Mud Island for a missing newborn.

April Campbell, the child’s grandmother, is experiencing the unimaginable.

She says her 27-year-old daughter Danielle Hoyle was shot and killed Tuesday night in Whitehaven. Now her 2-day-old baby, Kennedy Hoyle is at the center of an Amber Alert investigation.

“That’s my baby.. that’s my grandbaby… I only held my baby ten minutes and I haven’t seen her since,” Campbell said. “They got the divers looking.. helicopters looking red tape around certain areas.. they won’t tell us something [until] they know something.”

Wednesday, after Memphis police said they were searching Mud Island with local and state partners looking for baby Kennedy, the family confirmed to WREG viral photos of a car seat seen next to a dumpster behind a Whitehaven Walmart belongs to the baby.

The location is less than five miles from the area of Sedgewick and Levi where police say the child’s mother was found.

Photos of the car seat found behind Walmart in Whitehaven

“I just want my grandbaby. That’s all I want. Her sister want her to come home. She keeps calling asking where she is. I can’t tell her,” Campbell said. “Why somebody want to hurt a baby…she is precious. She didn’t do anything to you. Y’all could have took her to a fire department, police station dropped her on somebody porch.”

Police said they have detained a man who they said is known to the victims.

The family said they want justice.

“You fin to rot in hell or something. You deserve to die,” said Kennedy’s aunt Jasmine Hoyle.

Police have not released the name of the person they have detained.

If you have any information in this case, you are urged to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.