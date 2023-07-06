MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is counting its blessings after a tree collapsed on their home.

In the midst of moving, a large tree fell on David Franklin’s South Memphis home along Joy Lane Road during Wednesday’s storm.

“We just heard this loud crash and all of us hit the floor, and my wife and my friend, they went in the closet,” Franklin said. “And the windows just started just exploding all around the house, they just started popping.”

David Franklin (photo courtesy of Jordan James, WREG)

As the sound continued and damage ensued, the trio turned to their faith while taking refuge in a bedroom closet.

“We just got down on our knees and started praying,” Franklin said. “We was like, ‘Lord please help us,’ cause to be honest, I thought we were going to die, I didn’t think we were going to make it.”

By the time it was over, they were rescued and unharmed, leaving them with a parable to tell about how they were spared in the middle of a storm.

“We’ve lost so much in the process of this, we’ve escaped with our lives. We just thank God ’cause it could have went another way,” Franklin said.

The family is in need of clothes, food, and a place to stay.