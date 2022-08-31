MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis mother is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the face in what may have been an act of road rage.

Deborah Pruitt says she was coming home when Memphis police officers gathered at the intersection of west Mitchell road and Horn Lake road Tuesday evening.

“People were everywhere. Children were crying,” she said.

MPD said a family was shot while trying to drive around another vehicle holding up traffic.

Police said the mother was shot in the face and her husband was grazed in the arm. Their daughter was not hit.

The victims told police someone driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu with a busted rear windshield fired multiple shots at their vehicle.

However, this is where things take a turn.

While officers were responding to this shooting, they got a call about another gunshot victim at Methodist South Hospital.

In that case, a woman was shot in the arm. She arrived at the hospital with her boyfriend, 31-year-old Martez Ingram, who was not injured.

Reports said they told officers someone in a gray Infiniti fired at them at the same intersection.

According to police reports, Ingram said he told the man who was driving his vehicle when they were shot at to drop him and his girlfriend off at the hospital.

Officers eventually found Ingram’s vehicle and learned it was the same vehicle used to shoot at the family of three.

“Think about what you’re doing before you do it. If you got to do it and run, there’s no need in doing it,” Pruitt said.

Inside, officers found a rifle and several shell casings.

According to court documents, Ingram told investigators he was in the car but didn’t shoot anyone. However, officers arrested Ingram and charged him in the case.

Martez Ingram

It’s still unclear who opened fire on Ingram and his girlfriend.

So far, no one else has been arrested in this incident. Ingram’s next court date is Thursday morning.