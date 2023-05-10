WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is desperate for answers after a man was shot and killed during a party in West Memphis, Arkansas over the weekend.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for the death of 20-year-old Orlando Ingram Jr., an aspiring entrepreneur and clothing designer.

Through her pain, Diesha Phelix finds the words to describe her son.

“Goofy, very goofy. He kept me laughing, always kept my spirits up. Always helpful. That boy, he helped me a lot. He helped me a whole lot. Always there for me, ‘Mama you need anything,'” she said. “This is hard. This is really hard for me.”

Diesha Phelix and her son Orlando Ingram Jr.

Orlando with his mother and siblings

Ingram was shot Friday night during a large gathering off South Redding in West Memphis. He later died at the hospital, and police are working to track down the person responsible.

“They’re still looking, they’re still working on it. I just left from up there earlier to stay on them so they stay on it,” his mother said. “There was just too many people out there for nobody to come out and say anything.”

Phelix said she’s left with questions and doesn’t see why anyone would take her son’s life.

“If it was intentionally for them to just take his life like that, it hurts me because as a mother, you got your if, ands, whats, about like, questions, what could I have done,” she said.

Ingram’s family hopes someone can give them the answers they need.

“Somebody knows something. Somebody has seen something. The streets talk. We want justice. That’s all we want,” said his aunt Tijuana Phelix.

The family said there is a reward if anyone knows anything they should contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.