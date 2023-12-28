MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A scary attack for a Berclair family left a teen hurt and the man they say did it is facing a long list of charges. He has since been released from 201 Poplar and his family is speaking out.

WREG spoke with the suspect’s mom and aunt, who say they warned MPD that Jason Fraser was a danger to the community.

This is the mugshot that caught Fraser’s mother, Caroline Christiano’s, attention on Tuesday.

Jason Fraser (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Through the blood and bruises, she recognized her 46-year-old son.

“I apologize to all of you and families that was involved in this,” said Christiano.

Tuesday, 13-year-old Abner Trejo said Fraser attacked him while he was closing up the family food truck with his dad.

“He just said open the [expletive] door and I ignored him and kept locking the door. That’s when I turn around and he punches me in the chest area,” said Trejo.

Fraser’s aunt, Sandra Bourgeois, says he struggles with drug addiction and has been diagnosed with PTSD and schizophrenia.

Just one week before the attack, they say they reached out to Memphis Police and the Memphis Crisis Center for help. Although, MPD says that they have not responded to any calls at the house in the past two months.

“They claim to help but they send them back out,” said Christiano. “Him hitting that boy, that was unacceptable. And he needs to be held accountable but the drugs did it.”

Fraser is facing multiple child abuse and assault charges. He’s due back in court in January.