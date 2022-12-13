MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser family says a fight over a missing key led to a shooting that left one loved one dead and another injured.

It happened on Dessa Drive Saturday night. On Monday, 19-year-old Christiana Moore, 40-year-old Tiffany Young, and 45-year-old Albert Seals were all booked on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, and 11 counts of attempted murder.

Victim’s home on Dessa Drive

The woman who owns the house on Dessa Drive didn’t want to be identified but said Moore is the mother of her grandson’s young daughter.

She said Moore and several of her relatives came to the house looking for a key she dropped, and a fight broke out. She said they threatened to come back and shoot up the house.

The homeowner said she called police, who took a report and left. Thirty minutes later, she said Moore, her mother, her mother’s boyfriend, and several others returned, fired into her home, and killed her brother-in-law.

“A bullet hit my brother-in-law while he was sitting on his bed watching TV,” she said.

There are several bullet holes, marked off by police, on the side of the house near the man’s bedroom window.

The homeowner’s daughter said her four children and three other kids were at the house when the shooting started.

“We got most of the kids in the house, and my sister and I were last to get in the house. As I was going through the door, my little sister got hit, and once I began trying to get her up the stairs, she was hit again,” said the woman, who was afraid to be identified.

She said her sister was hit three times in the leg. Family members said they wished police had stayed at the home longer and stopped the shooting. But, right now, they want justice.

“Christmas time, and I’m not going to have my uncle. I’m not ever going to be able to talk to my uncle. My sister can’t work and can’t do for her child for Christmas,” said the woman.

The victims said Moore’s daughter and the child’s father were not at the house at the time of the shooting.

Moore, Young, and Seals are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.