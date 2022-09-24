FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Fayette County family is demanding answers after a father of three was killed in front of his daughter earlier this week.

Relatives have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Brad Thompson. They say he was shot to death Wednesday in the driveway in front of his home in Oakland.

Brad Thompson

Relatives tell WREG that Thompson stepped outside of his vehicle and greeted his cousin. Moments later, they say that cousin allegedly shot him multiple times and drove off.

Investigators have not confirmed the suspect’s identity, so WREG is choosing not to identify them. We have learned that the case is being handled by Oakland Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thompson’s family says they don’t understand why anyone would want to hurt him and are desperately seeking answers from law enforcement and the community about his death.

“Stop the violence. For no reason, they took that so loved man from us,” said the victim’s father, Kenneth Thompson. “My pride and these kids my pride and joy and they took him from all of us.”

We have reached out to Oakland Police for additional information and still waiting to hear back.