MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South family is preparing to say their final goodbye to fallen Memphis Police officer Geoffrey Redd, who died after being injured in the line of duty.

Officer Redd died after being shot by an accused trespasser at the Poplar-White Station Library earlier this month.

It was a very emotional afternoon as loved ones shared memories while also reflecting on this unexpected pain which has left them broken.

“That’s a brave soldier, that’s a warrior, that’s my nephew,” Letonya Fletcher, Redd’s aunt said.

Redd left a mark on the lives of those who knew him best.

“He was always a good friend. He would give you the shirt off his back,” Ricky Campbell, Redd’s father said.

“He showed me a lot of things in life, how to be tough as a man and everything. Every time I would call him for a problem, he would be like, ‘little bro you going to be alright,’ Justin James, Redd’s brother said.

“He’s going to be very, very, very missed. Our family has took a big, big, huge, tremendous loss,” Sondra James, Redd’s sister said.

Redd spent 15 years with the Memphis Police Department, and he also served in the United States Marine Corps. His accolades are but a small fraction of who he was, family members said.

“He was a father, a brother, an uncle, cousin. He was us and we go live him out,” Kayla Thompson, a family member said

Officer Redd’s legacy is one that‘s expected to stand the test of time. Officers Redd’s funeral will be held Tuesday, February 28 at Hope Church at 11 a.m.