MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family is speaking after a video circulating online shows a Memphis police officer punching and kicking a suspect outside Regional One Medical Center Monday evening.

Memphis Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Reco Dickson.

Dickson’s family said they are upset over the officer’s actions and don’t agree with the charges he’s now facing. But police say the clip doesn’t show the full story.

According to an arrest affidavit, the officer was flagged down by hospital security. He was told by a witness that a man was attempting to break into cars and tried to gain entry to a squad car.

Dickson’s stepmother Amelia Yates said the claims are untrue.

“He doesn’t break in cars. I know that for a fact,” Yates said.

Police said Dickson resisted arrest and punched the officer multiple times, cracking bones in the officer’s face and breaking his nose. In return, the officer, as seen in the video, struck him back and used a chemical agent to gain control.

His family was unaware of the encounter until we showed up at his home.

“In my opinion that was excessive force because he was already on the ground.. and he was already detained in handcuffs, so that was just too much for me to see right there. It’s one of those things you hear about but when you actually see it, you don’t know what to do,” said Shyanne Stevenson, who caught part of the encounter on camera.

In a separate video, which we don’t have permission to show, you can see the police officer kicking Dickson while a security guard holds him down.

“It was sad because I’m wondering he was already detained why they had to kick him in the head, elbowed him and all that extra stuff,” said Dickson’s mother, Tracy Young.

Young said her son suffers from depression and called her upset from jail.

“He sounded mad, hurt, at how they did him,” Young said.

Memphis Police said it is aware of the video, saying in part, “Although the video does not capture the entire encounter, we are reviewing all details surrounding this event.”

Dickson is facing multiple charges, including assault, resisting arrest, and attempted burglary. He is due in court on Wednesday.

MPD said the officer is out of the hospital and has not been relieved of duty.