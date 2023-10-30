MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and church leaders are remembering a Memphis pastor after he was killed in a crash Saturday night.

Police said the crash happened on South Third Street near East Mitchell Road.

Brian Bartlett Sr. was the pastor of Lake Grove Baptist Church. His family said he had been preaching for 40 years and would have celebrated his 33rd anniversary with Lake Grove in just a couple of weeks.

We spoke with Brian Bartlett Jr., who is following in his father’s footsteps as a pastor.

“My dad was one of the funniest pastors, preachers you could ever meet. He was a man who loved his community, served his community, served the city of Memphis,” he said. “He loved and liked everybody. He lifted everybody’s spirit. If you were down, he would be sad with you. Then he would tell you a joke and both of y’all would have laughter and your spirits came up.”

His son went on to say he considered his father his best friend.

The cause of the crash that killed Pastor Bartlett is still under investigation. Funeral arrangements are pending.