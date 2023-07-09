MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This weekend marked one year since the University of Mississippi student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, disappeared.

Since then, an arrest has been made, but his body has yet to be found. Lee’s family and supporters say they are doing their best to remain optimistic but this past year has been a test of their faith.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Weeks after Lee’s disappearance, Oxford Police charged fellow student, Timothy Herrington Jr., with his murder.

“I know the type of young man he is, he does not have in him to kill anyone,” said Carlos Moore, Herrington’s uncle.

Despite his uncle’s claim at the time, investigators said otherwise after uncovering surveillance footage, and bodily fluids among other evidence. A grand jury eventually indicted Herrington for capital murder.

Even with those findings, Lee’s body has yet to be found, leaving his family awaiting closure.

“I’m always thinking about him, but it gets deep sometimes where you feel like you’re falling apart thinking about he’s not here,” said Jimmie Lee, Lee’s father.

Lee’s father says his faith has carried them over the last 12 months and they’re remaining optimistic, regardless, of the circumstances.

“I want my son, I do,” Lee’s father said. We just want him back and I pray that God will reveal that through whatever means necessary, whoever he puts in their heart to say I gotta go and talk.”

A year after Lee’s disappearance, supporters, and student organizations like OUTLaw continue to call for justice for the 20-year-old.

“I didn’t know Jay Lee but I would hope that if one of the family members went missing that people would care,” said Jillian Etheridge, a member of OUTLaw. “You don’t see that as much when the person that’s missing isn’t some little blonde girl.”

The suspect in this case remains out on bond. At this time, a trial date has not been set. Oxford Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them.

OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen released the following statement to WREG:

“Our investigation is still open. We are still receiving evidence from different sources. If you have any information, we ask that you contact us at 662-232-2400. We know this case hit our community hard. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Lee family and finding Jay Lee is still our focus. We will not close the investigation until Jay is brought home.”