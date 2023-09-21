MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gabby Holder was born on Sept, 4 last year, but her family’s excitement would be brief as her doctors discovered that she had a disorder that made it impossible for her to eat.

Ga’Bryele or “Gabby” as her parents Janekia and Gary Holder call her, is full of life, bringing joy in into their hearts.

“She’s always the star of the show. She’s the life of the party, so to speak,” said Gary Holder.

At birth, Gabby was diagnosed with what’s called Hirschsprung’s Disease. It’s a condition when the nerve cells are missing in the large intestine, causing issues when passing stool.

At just two days old Gabby needed to have surgery.

After the surgery, her parents say they thought everything would be fine, but they were wrong, there were more complications. Gabby wouldn’t get to go home as her parents had hoped.

For weeks their days and nights were long as they remained in the hospital with their daughter.

“After they fixed the bowel obstruction, her belly was still big. She still couldn’t eat. We worked with G-I doctors. They would try to slow feed her. She didn’t take her bottle the correct way,” said Janekia.

After Gabby’s diagnosis, doctors determined she needed specialized care that could only be found in Memphis, and the Holders agreed. They said she needed to be at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“Eventually, it got to the point that we put our heads together and said, let’s tell them we want her to go to Le Bonheur,” said Gary.

Gabby required critical care at Le Bonheur’s NIC-U to treat her rare illness that at first was almost overwhelming for her family.

“She was my first child. I expected her to come out for us to be home and for her to be crawling, rolling around, talking, playing whatever, but not complications,” said Janekia.

While at Le Bonheur, Gabby underwent three surgeries including a special ostomy procedure and a G-tube was inserted so she could receive nutrition.

The Holders say her nurses, and nurse practitioners were there for their daughter every step of the way.

“It was just a great feeling to know someone cared just as much about your kid as you do,” said Janekia.

Gary Holder says the staff at Le Bonheur fell in love with Gabby and always showed him and his wife that they care.

Janekia says that after weeks of treatment, Gabby was getting better. She finally started drinking and gaining weight.

Gabby was able to go home for the first time after being in the NICU for four months.

“She definitely has a testimony. She’s had a rough journey. As you see, she plays. she’s the happiest kid you could ever want and I wouldn’t change a thing about her, honestly,” said Janekia.

After six months of being in the hospital, Gabby is now thriving. The Holders say it’s thanks to their faith in God and thanks to Le Bonheur.

“If it wasn’t for their team. If it wasn’t for their surgeries and procedures that they performed, I’m not saying she wouldn’t be here, but I’m not sure if she would be the person she is now without Le Bonheur,” said Gary.

At Le Bonheur, they know it takes more than the best medicine to help a child get well. It takes a community to care for the child and their family, a family like the Holder’s and their daughter Gabby.

“It literally is the hospital you want your child at. I know there are other hospitals you can take your children to, but Le Bonheur is the hospital you want to be at. It’s just the way we feel,” said Janekia.