MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a 21-year-old man injured in a hit-and-run last month has posted a $4,000 award for any answers.

Cooper Thomez was riding his bicycle on East Parkway at the end of Sam Cooper Boulevard on June 19, when he was struck by a gray or silver Dodge Avenger or similar vehicle.

Police say Thomez was thrown 50 feet, and his bike was left mangled. He suffered several injuries and is now at home recuperating.

Thomez, 21, is from Minnesota and was only in Memphis temporarily to work an internship at Nike.

The family posted $4,000, in addition to the amount that CrimeStoppers will reward to the person who provides them with information.

Memphis Police investigators say the sedan likely suffered front-end, hood and possibly windshield damage. Anyone with information is urged to call 901-528-CASH.