ALCORN COUNTY, Mississippi (WREG) — Loved ones say a Mississippi man at the center of a Silver Alert disappeared into the woods, and his family is asking for your help in hopes of bringing him home.

His children Sharon Clemmer and Micheal Davis said it’s been 13 days since 78-year-old Foye Wade Davis vanished.

“It’s our dad and we have absolutely nothing. We have no idea where he is,” Clemmer said.

Foye Wade Davis (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Mr. Davis was last seen on June 22 leaving his home in Alcorn County, Mississippi along County Road 343.

He suffers from dementia but his family says he’s used to the heat and walks at least two miles a day through the woods with his boxer named Buddy.

“The day he went missing it just so happened mom and my brother were mowing the grass and at 1 o’clock they noticed he wasn’t back,” Micheal said.

For seven days and nights, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said its team searched on foot, with horses, and in the air. They covered 2,000 acres before the search was called off.

Clemmer said Union and DeSoto County deputies also joined in.

“Their heart was in it. They were up all night with us the first 40 hours,” she said.

The family said Davis was last seen 10 minutes up the road walking with Buddy the day he disappeared.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt. Buddy is a brindle boxer with a white chest.

“They found 19 miles of tracks that my dad had made and buddy was on the right side right beside him. If daddy stopped, the dog stopped,” Clemmer said. “That’s what’s so disheartening. We kept thinking for 7 days this dog was going to lead us to my dad.”

With no signs of foul play, they think there’s a chance he caught a ride with a stranger whos’ unaware of the situation.

“If he was in a stage of dementia where he really didn’t know where he was supposed to be and if he asked them to carry him to Memphis, Jackson, or anywhere else they didn’t do anything wrong,” Micheal said.

With new volunteers from Texas and Louisiana helping with search and recovery, they’re leaning on their faith as they await closure for their mother and the rest of the family.

“We want to get our dad back alive. No doubt anybody would but we also have the peace that if dad doesn’t come back alive he’s in a better place,” Micheal said.

The Davis Family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Mr. Davis. If you have any information, you are asked to call your local authorities or the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-286-5521.