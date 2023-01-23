MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols’ sister is speaking out against the Memphis Police Department after her brother was killed two weeks ago.

On January 7, Nichols was taken into custody. His family says he was brutally beaten by officers during his arrest and died three days later.

The incident sparked investigations by several agencies, ultimately, leading to the termination of five officers after Memphis Police completed an internal investigation, which they say revealed multiple policy violations during the arrest

It’s outcome met with mixed feelings for nichols’ sister, Keyana Dixon. She says what was most hurtful was learning that the fired officers were all black.

“To see that your own people did that, that’s a different type of hurt. To see the state of our country and what we been through, as a country, policing and fair policing and just those types of things, it eats at you,” said Dixon.

Video of the arrest is expected to be released this week. When it comes to charges being filed after the fired officers, the district attorney says they are still investigating the matter.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a statement saying the Memphis Police Department is committed to protecting and defending the rights of every citizen in our city. “The egregious nature of this incident is not a reflection of the good work that our officers perform with integrity, every day.”

Nichols’ family will be holding a news conference Monday after they watch the footage of his arrest. WREG will be there to hear what they have to say and will bring you the latest on air and online.