MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is heartbroken after a teenager was shot and killed just hours after celebrating Christmas.

Loved ones say 17-year-old Tevaughn Deberry was in the backseat of a truck when he was shot in southwest Memphis.

“Our worlds are flipped upside down. We have to find a whole new reality now,” said his mother Terri Love. “Hurt and confused, a lot of questions not being answered.”

Early in the morning on December 26, just hours after celebrating Christmas, Tevaughn, his older brother Teyro Love and other relatives stopped by a store along South Third Street.

Tevaughn never went inside but his brother Teyro, who was driving, says as they were leaving someone shot at the truck. When he realized Tevaughn had been shot, he immediately headed to the hospital.

“I immediately started screaming. That’s all I could do, is screaming. Hit a u-turn and drive as fast as I can. That’s all I was doing the whole way there, crying and screaming,” Teyro said.

He has no idea why someone would shoot at the truck.

“He couldn’t have been a target,” Teyro said.

“He’s a homebody. He’s doesn’t do nothing but go to school, he doesn’t like coming outside, he sat in his room, made music,” said his mother.

Tevaugh is described as someone who had a big spirit and loved his family.

“He was super excited about everything. He was a worldly kid, you know, like learning about the world,” Terri said. “You could never see one without the other. We were always together. Me and my two boys.”

They’re now asking anyone who might have any insight in the case to come forward to help detectives with the case.

“They’re not really giving us information, we haven’t seen any footage of anything. I mean somebody knows something,” Terri said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Deberry’s funeral arrangements. If you would like to donate, click here.

If you know anything about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.