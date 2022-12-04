Martez Abram reacts to video evidence of the killings in court during his trial.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Martez Ambram, the man found guilty of killing two Walmart employees, says they are going through a difficult time.

A Desoto County jury came to a decision after a week of hearing witness testimonies and viewing evidence.

Prosecutors described Abram as a disgruntled employee who was angry after being suspended for showing a knife to a fellow Walmart employee. They said Abram went to the Southaven store, killed two of his managers and injured a police officer who tried to stop him.

Ultimately, the jury voted unanimously to sentence him to death, leaving his family disappointed with the outcome.

“Not only were the victims and their family affected by this, we all are affected by this in more ways than one. If we could turn back the hands of times, we would, but we cannot do that. So, we’re asking God to help us through this difficult time,” said Machel Parks, Martez’s stepmother.

At this time, Abram’s family says they have not determined if they will appeal the death sentence.