MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department’s procedures are under the microscope as the community has its chance to speak out Tuesday night.

The Department of Justice announced last week it is conducting an investigation to determine if the Memphis Police Department uses excessive force, conducts unreasonable stops, searches or arrests or engages in discriminatory policing.

They said a major part of their investigation will be hearing from the community during an online public webinar Tuesday night.

“We will be convening public meetings here in Memphis throughout the course our investigation. We need and want to hear from the public,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

Over the past 10 years, the family of Steven Askew says their voices have not been heard. Sterling Askew said his brother was murdered by police in January 2013.

“He was pretty much asleep in the car. Police approached him and figured he was a threat,” he said.

The Memphis Police Department said officers were investigating a noise complaint when they found Askew asleep in his car.

“They say he pulled a gun on them, which did not happen because he died with a cigar in his hand,” Sterling said.

The uniformed officers shot at Askew 22 times, striking him nine times. Sterling Askew said his brother’s death was not justified.

“When you pull my brother’s story up all you see is justified. That’s part of the cover up, part of the problem, part of the policies. Matter of fact, if they had done the right thing to my brother’s case, it probably wouldn’t have been a Tyre Nichols (case),” Sterling said.

The Askews said they will be logging on to attend the DOJ meeting in hopes of finally being heard.

“I feel it is my duty to be there so that my brother can have a voice because like I say every time I bring my brother’s case up, they say tell me it’s too old and my brother’s case was going on they said we’re waiting to see what happens,” Sterling said.

The Askew family said it’ll be waiting to see what comes of the DOJ investigation.

The DOJ’s public webinar session gets underway online Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and wraps up at 7:30 p.m., but in order to ask questions or share your thoughts, you do have to register first. Register here