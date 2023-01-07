MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson.

While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him.

“It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, Jerry’s nephew.

Officials with the facility believe the fire started in his room. They claim the blind resident became disoriented, which prevented him from leaving his room, resulting in death.

“We will never forget what has occurred here, and we will always have a link in the chain that will always be missing,” said Vanecia Kimbrough, owner of Feels Like Home.

“He was one of those people that didn’t have much to say, but his life and his impact on the family spoke volumes,” said Keith.

While the official cause of the fire remains under investigation, Watson’s family calls for transparency following the tragedy that forever changed their lives.

“I know exactly where he is right now. I know he’s with God, and we miss him, but he’s in a better place now,” said Keith.

The two other people injured during the fire are expected to be okay. Meanwhile, residents remain displaced at a local hotel.